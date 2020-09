Danny Duffy and three relievers combined on a six-hitter as the Royals shut out the Indians 3-0 in Cleveland. Duffy worked around four hits and four walks over five-and-two-thirds innings to even his record at 3-and-3. Greg Holland posted his third save.

Adalberto Mondesi singled in a run in the sixth, and Edward Olivares and Nicky Lopez plated runs in the ninth as KC won its second straight.

Carlos Carrasco took the loss. Delino Deshields went 3-for-4 for the Tribe in defeat.