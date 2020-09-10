Players on Braymer’s football team quarantined after in-game exposure to COVID-19

Braymer High School announced on its website that its varsity football team was exposed to the coronavirus during last Friday’s game against St. Paul Lutheran/Concordia.

A St. Paul player was contagious during the game and later tested positive for COVID-19. The athletes from Braymer who played in the game are under a 14-day quarantine, according to the message.

Braymer schools said this Friday’s game against Keytesville has been canceled as a result. Braymer is about 60 miles Northeast of Kansas City.

St. Paul is scheduled to host Northwest High School in Pettis County. At the time of this post, St. Paul and Northwest’s websites did not have information on their scheduled game this Friday.

Below is the statement on Braymer’s website.

September 9, 2020

We have received word today that during last Friday night’s Football game a member of the visiting team was contagious with and then tested positive for Covid-19. Working in coordination with the Caldwell County Health Department the members of the Braymer Varsity Football team that played in the game will be under a 14 day quarantine. This means that this Friday’s Varsity Football Game at Keytesville has been canceled.

