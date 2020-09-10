Mizzou Hoops adds second high profile in-state recruit in as many days

Mizzou basketball’s 2021 recruiting class is still growing. Yaya Keita from De Smet High School in St. Louis committed to Mizzou last night on Twitter. This comes a day after Kickapoo Springfield star

Trevon Brazile committed to Mizzou joining teammate Anton Brookshire. With his pledge, Missouri is now tied with Florida State for the most verbal commitments for the 2021 recruiting class with five.

It’s been great experience for me since day one of my recruiting process as I can commit to only one school. I’m happy, excited,and blessed to announced my commitment to Mizzou.thanks to all the coaches that have been interested in me and follow me through my journey I’m thankful pic.twitter.com/5P7EFXmpGw — Yaya keita (@Yayakei26625378) September 10, 2020