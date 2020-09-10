Mizzou Hoops adds second high profile in-state recruit in as many days

Missourinet

Mizzou basketball’s 2021 recruiting class is still growing. Yaya Keita from De Smet High School in St. Louis committed to Mizzou last night on Twitter. This comes a day after Kickapoo Springfield star

Trevon Brazile committed to Mizzou joining teammate Anton Brookshire. With his pledge, Missouri is now tied with Florida State for the most verbal commitments for the 2021 recruiting class with five.

