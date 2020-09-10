Andy Reid needs 17,000 fans to be “hootin’ and hollerin'” at Arrowhead for tonight’s opener

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs kick off the NFL season tonight against the Texans at Arrowhead. Just under 17-thousand masked fans will be allowed inside the stadium that seats more than 76-thousand.

Kansas City rallied to beat the Texans 51-31 in the playoffs in January after falling behind 24-0 early in the second quarter. Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns, including three to Travis Kelce.

The best QB in the NFL, Mahomes and one of the league’s stars DeShaun Watson should put on a show tonight against defenses that haven’t tackled anyone this summer.