Royals rally past Indians. Soler headed to IL

>>Royals Rally Past Indians To End Seven-Game Slide

(Cleveland, OH) — The Royals scored five runs over the final three innings to rally past the Indians 8-6 in Cleveland. Maikel Franco’s sac-fly broke a 5-all tie to put KC in front and he added an RBI single in the ninth. Whit Merrifield’s three-run homer erased an early 3-0 deficit as the Royals ended a seven-game losing streak. Greg Holland got the win and Scott Barlow his second save.

>>Soler To IL

(Cleveland, OH) — The Royals are going to be down one of their key contributers as Jorge Soler is being placed on the injured list. The outfielder has a strained right oblique and will be placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to September 6th. He owned the league’s third longest consecutive games streak at 199 before he sat out Thursday night.

>>Duffy Will Start Tonight For Royals

(Cleveland, OH) — The Royals will lock up with the Indians again tonight. Danny Duffy will take the ball from Mike Matheny and pitch for Kansas City. The southpaw is 2-and-3 this year with a 4.83 ERA. However, he’s oh-and-6 in his last six decisions in Cleveland. He’ll face off with Carlos “Cookie” Carrasco. The right-hander is 2-and-3 this year with a 3.43 ERA for the Tribe.