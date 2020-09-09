No games allowed for football, soccer, volleyball, and softball in St. Louis area region

St. Louis County will allow some sports that are deemed “Low-frequency of contact sports,” to begin competitions in the St. Louis area region which is defined as the Metro East, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Jefferson County and Franklin County.

The following information is from stlcorona.com

The restrictions and requirements apply to all High-frequency of contact sports continuing on September 11 from a previous decision in early August:

Team workouts and practices are allowed with restrictions.

Practices and team contact drills are allowed but only in groups of 30 athletes or fewer.

Intra-squad scrimmages (within the team (not to exceed 30 athletes) that practice together) are allowed.

Two coaches are permitted in addition to the group of 30 or fewer athletes.

Each group of athletes, not to exceed 30 per group, must remain in a separate single space from another group of athletes at any one time. Any single space must have a minimum of a 20-foot barrier from any other single space. No person is allowed within that 20-foot barrier. The 20-foot barrier should be clearly marked, and such demarcation shall be indicated by a wall, tape or cones.

NO games are permitted.

The practice groups must remain the same every day to reduce the amount of exposure for each child.

Masks/face coverings MUST be worn anytime an individual is not doing vigorous physical activity.

Wearing masks before during and immediately following activities is required, including prior to screening, except as specifically excluded during the individual athlete's vigorous physical activity.

No spectators are allowed.

No two teams should be in the same location at one time. If the same field, gym, or enclosed room will be used in the same day by more than one team, teams must allow sufficient time between sessions to clean the area. No team shall use a field, gym, or similar enclosed room on the same day another team has used any of those locations unless proper cleaning has occurred after the previous team’s use. This cleaning requirement shall also apply to groups of up to 30 athletes using the same single space as another group of up to 30 athletes even if those groups comprise one team.

All equipment (such as bats, sticks, helmets, sleds, etc.) must be disinfected between individual uses.

The following restrictions and requirements apply to all Moderate-frequency of contact sports:

For players younger than 14:

Full team practices are allowed, with no limit on the number of participants and coaches.

Games and competitions with other teams from the Region are allowed.

No tournament style competitions are allowed, such as bracket style play where multiple teams play back to back.

NO spectators.

For players 14 and older:

Team workouts and practices are allowed with restrictions.

Full team practices are allowed, with no limit on the number of participants and coaches.

NO games or scrimmages are permitted.

NO tournaments, performances, competitions, or showcases are permitted.

NO spectators.

NO chanting or stunting is allowed for cheerleaders.

The following restrictions and requirements apply to all Low-frequency of contact sports:

Full team practices are permitted with restrictions.

Competitions are allowed with other teams or individuals within the Region.

Tournament style competitions are not allowed, such as bracket style play where multiple teams play back to back, including showcases are allowed

NO spectators

Social distancing MUST be maintained as much as possible during practice and games.

St. Louis County classifies the level of contact between players, as low-frequency of contact, moderate-frequency of contact or high-frequency of contact.

High-frequency of contact sports include basketball, boxing, ice hockey tackle/flag/touch football, lacrosse, martial arts, rugby, water polo, and wrestling.

Moderate-frequency of contact sports include baseball, cheerleading, crew/rowing, dance team, fencing, floor hockey, field hockey, racquetball, soccer, softball, team handball, ultimate frisbee, and volleyball.

Low-frequency of contact sports include diving, extreme sports, gymnastics, rodeo, water skiing, adventure racing, bicycling, canoeing/kayaking, field events (high jump, pole vault, javelin, shot-put), golf, handball, horseback riding, skating (ice, in-line, roller), skateboarding, weight lifting, windsurfing, badminton, bodybuilding, bowling, orienteering, fishing, riflery, rope jumping, running, sailing, scuba diving, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and track.