Kickapoo standout commits to Mizzou hoops

Trevon Brazile committed to play for Cuonzo Martin at Mizzou on Tuesday night.

Brazile was a Parkview standout who enrolled at Kickapoo and will join teammate Anton Brookshire in the Tigers’ Class of 2021. The senior is 6’7 and had offers from Montana State and Cleveland but started receiving contacts from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Loyola-Chicago, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oregon.

“It’s close to home and I love the coaching staff,” Brazile told the Springfield News-Leader. “It’s like a big family.”