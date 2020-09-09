Cards earn split with the Twins, build on lead in NL Central playoff race

The Cardinals split a doubleheader with the Twins at Busch Stadium. Carlos Martínez was tagged with the loss in Game One after giving up four runs on seven hits in three and two-thirds innings for St. Louis. Tommy Edman smacked a two-run home run in the defeat. The Cards scored five-runs in the third en route to a 6-4 victory in the nightcap. Génesis Cabrera got the win in relief. St. Louis is off today before hosting the Tigers tomorrow.

The Cardinals gain a half game on Milwaukee (who lost 8-3 to Detroit) and a half game on Cincinnati (who lost to the Cubs 3-0) for second place in the NL Central Division. The Cardinals fell another half-game behind the Cubs for first place and trail for the division lead by three games, but St. Louis has opened up a 2.5 game lead over Milwaukee and a 3.5 game lead over the Reds for second place.

The top-two teams from each division are guaranteed playoff spots.

The Cardinals final day off comes Wednesday and the club will finish the season with 23 games in 18 days.