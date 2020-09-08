Royals drop seventh straight

>>Royals, Keller Fall To Indians

(Cleveland, OH) — Brad Keller gave up five runs in six-and-two-thirds in the Royals’ 5-2 loss to the Indians in Cleveland. Adalberto Mondesi homered for KC. Maikel Franco had three of the nine Royals’ hits and singled home Hunter Dozier. The Royals have lost seven straight

>>Junis Will Start Tonight For Royals

(Cleveland, OH) — Jakob Junis will start tonight for the Royals as the series continues with the Indians at Progressive Field. Junis left his previous start after four innings when he was drilled on his right biceps. Triston McKenzie will start for the Tribe. KC is last in the AL Central with a 14-and-28 record.