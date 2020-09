>>Kelce Limited As Chiefs Practice For Texans

(Kansas City, MO) — Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce was limited in practice with a knee issue as the Chiefs prepare for their Thursday night season opener against the Texans at Arrowhead. Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi was also limited in practice with an ankle injury. The Chiefs trailed Houston by 24 points in the second period in January before rallying to win 51-31 in a playoff game at home.