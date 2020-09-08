Cardinals can’t solve Hendricks. Finish season series with Cubs 5-5

Kyle Hendricks gave up just one run as the Cubs beat the Cardinals 5-1 at Wrigley Field. Hendricks picked up his fifth win as he scattered seven hits and struck out four. Jason Kipnis doubled in a run in the fourth and Willson Contreras singled in a pair in the fifth as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak. Matt Wieters run-scoring single in the seventh broke up the shutout for St. Louis, who took three-of-five in the long weekend series.

Johan Oviedo took the loss, his second, giving up five runs, three earned, on eight hits and three walks over four-and-two-thirds.

The Cards host the Twins in a doubleheader today.