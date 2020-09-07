Chiefs make final roster decisions

Missourinet

The Kansas City Chiefs have set their 53 man roster and practice squad ahead of Thursday nights season opener hosting the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs released 2018 second-round pick Ole Miss defensive end Breeland Speaks. The Chiefs traded up to select Speaks, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2019 preseason.

The Chiefs signed veteran quarterback Matt Moore to the practice squad one day after he was cut from the 53-man roster.

Running back DeAndre Washington has rejoined KC on the practice squad. Former XFL St. Louis BattleHawks QB Jordan Ta’amu is also on the P-squad.

