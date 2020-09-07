Cardinals legend Lou Brock passes away at 81

The St. Louis Cardinals are mourning the passing of former player Lou Brock. The Hall of Famer died yesterday at the age of 81 after being in ill health.

The El Dorado, Arkansas, native played 19 years for the Cubs and the Cardinals, collecting 3,023 hits, batting .293, and driving in 900 RBI.

He retired in 1979 as the single-season and all-time leader in steals, both of which were eventually surpassed by Rickey Henderson.

St. Louis acquired Brock from the Cubs in June of 1964 when they traded one-time 20-game winner Ernie Broglio to Chicago. Today, it’s viewed as one of the more lopsided deals in MLB history.