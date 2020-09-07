Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Cardinals legend Lou Brock passes away at 81

Cardinals legend Lou Brock passes away at 81

By

Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder and member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame Lou Brock leaves the field with wife Jackie on a golf cart after Brock threw a ceremonial first pitch before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on April 11, 2016. Brock had his left leg amputated from the knee down in November after complications from diabetes Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

The St. Louis Cardinals are mourning the passing of former player Lou Brock. The Hall of Famer died yesterday at the age of 81 after being in ill health.

The El Dorado, Arkansas, native played 19 years for the Cubs and the Cardinals, collecting 3,023 hits, batting .293, and driving in 900 RBI.

He retired in 1979 as the single-season and all-time leader in steals, both of which were eventually surpassed by Rickey Henderson.

St. Louis acquired Brock from the Cubs in June of 1964 when they traded one-time 20-game winner Ernie Broglio to Chicago. Today, it’s viewed as one of the more lopsided deals in MLB history.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter