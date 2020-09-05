Royals drop fourth straight

Eloy Jimenez had three hits, drove in a run and scored another in the White Sox 7-4 victory over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Jose Abreu had two hits and two RBI, while Tim Anderson contributed two hits, two runs, a RBI and stole a base for the Pale Hose, who lead the AL Central with a 24-and-15 record.

Adalberto Mondesi went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two stolen bases for KC. Edward Olivares had two hits and two RBI in defeat.

Brady Singer yielded five runs on 10 hits in five-and-two-third innings to take the loss.

The Royals have dropped four straight and are last in the division with a 14-and-25 record.