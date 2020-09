Yu Darvish gave up just one hit over seven innings as the Cubs beat the Cardinals 4-1 at Wrigley Field.

Darvish struck out 11 to earn his seventh-consecutive victory.

Willson Contreras went 3-for-4 with a homer and all four RBI. Jeremy Jeffress picked up the save with a shutout ninth.

Matt Carpenter homered to lead off the Redbirds’ sixth to break up the perfect game.

Jack Flaherty took the loss, going just two-and-two-thirds, giving up three runs on four hits.