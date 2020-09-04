Two big innings doom Royals in loss to White Sox

Danny Duffy allowed six runs on seven hits and five walks over six innings in an 11-6 loss to the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals jumped out in the first on a Hunter Dozier solo homerun. The White Sox would answer with five runs in the top half of the second.

The Royals would get back to within one plating three in the bottom of the sixth before the White Sox would use their second five run inning in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Nicky Lopez drove in three KC runs as the Royals dropped to 14-24, last in the AL Central.