Royals drop rubber match to Indians

Rookie Triston McKenzie and three relievers combined on a three-hitter as the Indians shut out the Royals 5-0 in Kansas City. McKenzie struck out six without a walk over six innings of three-hit ball to improve to 2-and-0. Tyler Naquin supplied the offense with a two-run homer and a three-run blast as Cleveland took two-of-three. Jakob Junis suffered the loss for KC.

Junis left in the fourth inning after getting hit by a liner. DH Jorge Soler left with a right oblique issue and back tightness. Also, right-hander Ian Kennedy has been diagnosed with a grade-two calf strain, likely ending his season. Catcher Salvador Perez has missed 12 straight games with blurry vision.