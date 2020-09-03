Cards miss out on sweep of the Reds

Joey Votto singled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Reds past the Cardinals 4-3 in Cincinnati. Tucker Barnhart belted a two-run homer in the fifth for the Reds, who avoided a three-game sweep. Raisel Iglesias picked up the win.

Brad Miller and Yadier Molina went deep for St. Louis, which had won its previous three. Giovanny Gallegos took the loss.

St. Louis is off today before visiting the Cubs tomorrow night. The Cardinals are 14-14 while the Cubs are 22-14. The teams meet five times at Wrigley Field to wrap up the season series. This will be the final time the teams play head-to-head.