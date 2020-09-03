Blues sign minor league affiliation with Springfield team

The St. Louis Blues have signed a five-year affiliation agreement with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Springfield Thunderbirds.

The agreement will begin with the 2020-21 season.

“We are excited to announce our deal with Springfield and close our search for a new affiliate,” said Blues GM Doug Armstrong. “Springfield is a strong franchise in a city with a rich hockey history. Our partnership will allow us to continue to develop our players and further strengthen our franchise as a whole.”

The Thunderbirds are based in Springfield, Massachusetts.