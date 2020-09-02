The Matt Harvey experiment is not working in Kansas City

The Indians rocked Matt Harvey for three home runs in the first two innings as they cruised to a 10-1 win over the Royals in Kansas City. Francisco Lindor and Franmil Reyes went deep in the first and Roberto Perez connected in the second for a 5-0 lead. Jose Ramirez also homered as Cleveland banged out 17 hits. Zach Plesac went six innings for the win. Hunter Dozier homered for KC.

Harvey got just four outs and fell to 0-and-2 for the Royals. In three starts he’s lasted just seven innings and his ERA has ballooned to 15.43

The Royals are 14-and-22, the only team in the AL Central under .500 and close out their series tonight with the Indians at Kauffman Stadium. Jakob Junis will start for KC. Cleveland will counter with Triston McKenzie. The Royals remain home tomorrow to open a series with the White Sox.