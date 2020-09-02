Miller has huge night in Cardinals blowout win

Brad Miller homered twice and finished with a career-high seven RBI as the Cardinals crushed the Reds 16-2 in Cincinnati. Kolten Wong went 4-for-4 with two RBI and four runs scored for St. Louis, which has won three straight. Kwang-Hyun Kim pitched five scoreless innings for the win. Sonny Gray was rocked for six runs while recording just two outs in the first inning as he fell to 5-and-2 with the loss. Joey Votto went deep for the Reds, who have dropped three in-a-row.

The Cards go for the sweep today with Johan Oviedo taking the bump against Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahle.