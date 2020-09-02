>>Mahomes Gets Super Bowl Ring, Gives Engagement Ring

(Kansas City, MO) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got his Super Bowl ring last night and then promptly gave away a ring. He posted a photo on Instagram of an engagement ring he gave to his girlfriend Brittany Matthews. They have dated since Mahomes was a sophomore safety at Whitehouse, Texas High and she was a junior on the soccer team.

Find someone that looks at you the way @PatrickMahomes looks at his Super Bowl ring 😍 pic.twitter.com/0Ew0aMKqtG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 1, 2020



>>KC Turning Red For Chiefs’ Season

(Kansas City, MO) — Kansas City will be turning red as the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs kickoff the NFL season on September 10th at Arrowhead. The Country Club Plaza will put up red flags today and popular statues will be donned in Chiefs’ statures. Also, Union Station will light up red tonight with massive banners hanging in front. Westport will gets its Red Flags and jerseys tomorrow. Next Tuesday, the Chiefs will unveil new murals and the KC skyline will be lit red for the first time this season. On the day before the opener, Red flags will go on sale across the region with proceeds to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.