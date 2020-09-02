Blues trade Jake Allen to Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens acquired goaltender Jake Allen and a seventh-round pick in 2022 from the St. Louis Blues, in return for a third-round pick in 2020 (previously acquired from Washington) and a seventh-round pick in 2020 (previously acquired from Chicago).

Allen, 30, played 24 games with the Blues in 2019-20 and posted a 12-6-3 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage, while also earning two shutouts. The Fredericton, NB native also made five playoff appearances with St. Louis in 2020. Allen had a 2-1-1 record with a 1.89 GAA and a .935 save percentage. Allen played 289 NHL career games, all with St. Louis. Drafted in 2008 by the Blues (2nd round, 34th overall). Allen has a career a 2.50 GAA and a .915 save percentage.