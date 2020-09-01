Woods and McIlroy highlight September tournament at Payne’s Valley

Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge is hosting American greats Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas as they take on European standouts Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. The Payne’s Valley

Cup will take place Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, and will serve as the official debut of Payne’s Valley, the first public-access course in the U.S. designed by Tiger Woods’ TGR Design. The continental matchup will be televised live across the globe on The Golf Channel from 2 – 6 p.m. CT.

Big Cedar Lodge has become a premier destination for golf by attracting some of the worlds’ leading course architects to create nature golf at the resort, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, Tom Fazio, Gary Player, Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw and Woods.

“Payne’s Valley is the first public golf course that I have designed. I couldn’t be prouder of how it turned out,” said Woods. “It was an honor for me and my TGR Design team to work with Johnny Morris and Big Cedar Lodge on this spectacular golf course. I am thrilled that it will be featured during the Payne’s Valley Cup.”

Through the alliance between Morris and Woods, the 18-hole layout of Payne’s Valley, named in honor of golf legend, Ozarks native and dear Morris and Woods friend, Payne Stewart, was created

with the intent to foster a deeper connection to nature through the game of golf.

The course features an unforgettable par-3, 19th bonus hole designed by Johnny Morris to showcase the nature and beauty of the Ozarks. After completing the final hole, golfers depart the

island green to journey along a breathtaking, cliff hanger nature trail and through a beautiful natural cave system to return to the clubhouse.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, no tickets will be sold.