Watch DeJong hit his first career grand slam as Cards hold off Reds

Paul DeJong hit a grand slam as the Cardinals stopped the Reds 7-5 in Cincinnati. Dakota Hudson worked seven innings and gave up two runs, but just one earned to get his first win of the season. Geovany Gallegos recorded the final two outs to get the save as the Cards evened their record at 13-and-13.

DeJong breaks down his grand slam:

Eugenio Suarez made things interesting with a three-run homer in the ninth for Cincinnati. He drove in four runs in all. Anthony DeSclafani got chased in the fourth to take the loss. The Reds have lost three-of-four.