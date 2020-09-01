Sporting event for 2021 has already been canceled

PRESS RELEASE: After careful consideration and concern for the health and well-being of our fans, employees and players, the Kansas City Royals announced today that Royals FanFest 2021 has been cancelled. The original event was scheduled for January 29 and 30, 2021.

Royals FanFest has been the annual winter event, thanks to our fans and partners, that thousands attend every year. The Club determined that staging an in-person Royals FanFest the way the fans have enjoyed over the years would not be possible this coming January. The Royals also announced that FanFest 2022 will be held January 28 and 29 at Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Schedules and more details will be released at a later date.