Royals rally in the eighth to beat Indians

The Royals scored twice in the eighth inning to rally past the Indians 2-1 in Kansas City. Maikel Franco tied the game with an RBI single and Bubba Starling singled in the go-ahead run for KC. Starter Brad Keller pitched six-and-a-third innings of one-run ball, with Scott Barlow getting the win in relief and Greg Holland his second save. Keller gave up three hits overall while walking one and striking out four, lowering his ERA to 1.93.

Bubba Starling puts the #Royals 🆙 2-1 in the eighth!

>>Kennedy to I-L

(Kansas City, MO) — The injury bug is biting the Royals. Ian Kennedy is headed to the 10-day injured list. The right hander has no record and has a 9.00 ERA on the year in 15 appearances. In a counter move, the club is recalling right-hander Chance Adams. The team also activated outfielder Nick heath and optioned him to the alternate site.

>>Royals Meet Indians Again Tonight

(Kansas City, MO) — The Royals will match up with the Indians for the second game of their four-game series. Matt Harvey will take the mound for KC. The right-hander, who is making his third start of the season, is oh-and-1 with an 11.12 ERA. On the upside, he hasn’t allowed an earned run in the first two innings of either start. The Tribe will counter with Zach Plesac, whose taking the mound for the first time since August 8th. He was optioned after violating team COVID protocols. He has a 1.29 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 21 innings.