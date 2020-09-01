Missouri State’s season opener at Oklahoma available on pay-per-view

Missouri State’s Sept. 12 season-opening football game at Oklahoma will kick off at 6 p.m. (Central) and be available via a pay-per-view broadcast.

Produced by FOX Sports Oklahoma, the game will be available on a dedicated pay-per-view channel on participating cable, satellite and telco distributors. Pricing will vary by distributor.

The following TV providers will offer the game via pay-per-view broadcast: DirecTV (channel 787), U-verse TV (channels 636 and 1636), Cox Communications (channel 505), Pioneer (channel 301), Vyve (channel 658). with others to be finalized soon. Likewise, SoonerSports.tv is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and other digital platforms. Fans should check local listings with their service provider for availability in all areas.