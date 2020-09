The Eli Drinkwitz era of Mizzou football will begin September 26, when the Tigers host the Alabama Crimson Tide. Kickoff times for the Tigers first four games have been released with network coverage.

9/26 vs. Alabama 6 PM on ESPN

10/3 at Tennessee 11 AM on SEC Network

10/17 vs. Vanderbilt 6:30 PM on SEC Network

10/31 vs. Kentucky 11 AM on SEC Network