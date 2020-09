The Chiefs are finalizing extensions for head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach. The six-year deals would keep the duo in KC through the 20205 season, the NFL Network is reporting. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Reid, 62, is entering his eighth season with the Chiefs after 14 seasons with the Eagles. Kansas City is 77-35 with Reid as its head coach.

Veach, 42, followed Reid from Philadelphia. He became General Manager after the Chiefs fired John Dorsey in 2017.