Waino and Yadi’s accomplishments on Sunday made me think about the greatest Cardinal of all-time (PODCAST)

We all wrote off Adam Wainwright. He even thought he was finished, but yesterday the newly turned 39 year old proved there is still something left in the tank.

That got me thinking about he and Yadi and Molina’s place in Cards history which led me to thinking about Stan the Man. Its a wonderful tale.

Also, hot takes from Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Clark Hunt on the raising of their Super Bowl banner on Saturday at Arrowhead.