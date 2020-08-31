Uncle Charlie celebrates birthday 39 in style with a complete game

Adam Wainwright fired a complete-game, four-hitter on his 39th birthday as the Cardinals beat the Indians 7-2 in St. Louis. He walked two and struck out nine, throwing 122 pitches en route to his third win. Dexter Fowler homered and drove in three runs, and Paul DeJong had three hits and scored twice for St. Louis. Wainwright pitched his gem on the same day Yadier Molina played in his 2,000th game as a Cardinal.

Tyler Naquin homered for Cleveland. Adam Civale took the loss.

Today was a special day that I'll never forget. Thank you for always supporting me over the years!