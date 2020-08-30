Royals send Rosenthal to Padres

The Kansas City Royals today have acquired outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named from the San Diego Padres in exchange for pitcher Trevor Rosenthal.

Olivares, 24, has played 13 games with the Padres this season, after making his big league debut on July 25. In 127 games with Amarillo (AA) last season, the right-handed hitter batted .283 (138-for-488) with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 homers and 85 runs scored. He swiped 35 bases to finish third in the Texas League, behind Royals’ outfielders Khalil Lee (53) and Nick Heath (50). He also finished 10th in the league in on-base percentage (.349), drawing 43 walks.

Rosenthal, 30, has made 14 appearances with the Royals this season, collecting a team-high seven saves with a 3.29 ERA (5 ER in 13.2 IP), after signing with Kansas City as a minor league free agent this offseason.