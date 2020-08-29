Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Chiefs raise Super Bowl flag at Arrowhead

Chiefs raise Super Bowl flag at Arrowhead

By

The Kansas City Chiefs raised their Super Bowl LIV championship on Saturday in front of fans at an Arrowhead Stadium practice. The Chiefs will repeat the ceremony on Sept. 10 when they open the NFL season against the Houston Texans.

Andy Reid comments on the Super Bowl flag.

Patrick Mahomes comments on the Super Bowl flag.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter