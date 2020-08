Franmil Reyes went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and drove in five runs as the Indians routed the Cardinals 14-2 in St. Louis.

Carlos Santana and Tyler Naquin added two-run homers as Cleveland scored a season-high runs.

Cardinals starter Daniel Ponce de Leon failed to make it out of the first allowing four runs on two hits, one a homer, and four walks.

Dexter Fowler accounted for the St. Louis runs with a second inning homer with Tyler O’Neill aboard. The Cards are 11-and-12.