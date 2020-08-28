SEC sets new start dates for fall sports

On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference released new start dates and format changes for the fall sports seasons, outside of football.

CROSS COUNTRY

-Season runs September 11-October 23

-Seven (7) weeks of competition

-Compete in a minimum two (2) events (maximum of three) prior to SEC Championships

-No restrictions on opponents; must adhere to SEC Testing protocol the week leading into competition

-No more than 10 teams may compete in a single race

-Schools may not compete in consecutive weeks

SOCCER

-Season runs weekend of September 18-November 8 (eight total weeks)

-Eight (8) regular season matches plus at least two (2) matches at the SEC Tournament

-Regular season includes six (6) divisional opponents and two (2) crossover opponents (4 home/4 away)

-One (1) match per week – play dates will be either Friday, Saturday or Sunday based on campus activities & television.

-Matches may move to Thursday on the fifth weekend of the season for make-up dates.

-14-team Conference Tournament – Nov. 13-22; each team guaranteed at least two (2) matches

VOLLEYBALL

-Season runs weekend of October 16-November 27

-Six (6) weeks of competition

-Compete against four (4) opponents; same opponent twice in the same weekend

-Eight (8) total matches

GOLF AND TENNIS

-Teams may compete in up to three team events

-Competition can take place no earlier than October 1

-Teams are limited to events involving only SEC members or non-conference teams from the school’s geographic region