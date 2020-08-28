SEC sets new start dates for fall sports

Missourinet

On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference released new start dates and format changes for the fall sports seasons, outside of football.

CROSS COUNTRY

-Season runs September 11-October 23
-Seven (7) weeks of competition
-Compete in a minimum two (2) events (maximum of three) prior to SEC Championships
-No restrictions on opponents; must adhere to SEC Testing protocol the week leading into competition
-No more than 10 teams may compete in a single race
-Schools may not compete in consecutive weeks

SOCCER

-Season runs weekend of September 18-November 8 (eight total weeks)
-Eight (8) regular season matches plus at least two (2) matches at the SEC Tournament
-Regular season includes six (6) divisional opponents and two (2) crossover opponents (4 home/4 away)
-One (1) match per week – play dates will be either Friday, Saturday or Sunday based on campus activities & television.
-Matches may move to Thursday on the fifth weekend of the season for make-up dates.
-14-team Conference Tournament – Nov. 13-22; each team guaranteed at least two (2) matches

VOLLEYBALL

-Season runs weekend of October 16-November 27
-Six (6) weeks of competition
-Compete against four (4) opponents; same opponent twice in the same weekend
-Eight (8) total matches

GOLF AND TENNIS

-Teams may compete in up to three team events
-Competition can take place no earlier than October 1
-Teams are limited to events involving only SEC members or non-conference teams from the school’s geographic region

