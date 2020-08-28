SEC sets new start dates for fall sports

On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference released new start dates and format changes for the fall sports seasons, outside of football.
CROSS COUNTRY
-Season runs September 11-October 23
-Seven (7) weeks of competition
-Compete in a minimum two (2) events (maximum of three) prior to SEC Championships
-No restrictions on opponents; must adhere to SEC Testing protocol the week leading into competition
-No more than 10 teams may compete in a single race
-Schools may not compete in consecutive weeks
SOCCER
-Season runs weekend of September 18-November 8 (eight total weeks)
-Eight (8) regular season matches plus at least two (2) matches at the SEC Tournament
-Regular season includes six (6) divisional opponents and two (2) crossover opponents (4 home/4 away)
-One (1) match per week – play dates will be either Friday, Saturday or Sunday based on campus activities & television.
-Matches may move to Thursday on the fifth weekend of the season for make-up dates.
-14-team Conference Tournament – Nov. 13-22; each team guaranteed at least two (2) matches
VOLLEYBALL
-Season runs weekend of October 16-November 27
-Six (6) weeks of competition
-Compete against four (4) opponents; same opponent twice in the same weekend
-Eight (8) total matches
GOLF AND TENNIS
-Teams may compete in up to three team events
-Competition can take place no earlier than October 1
-Teams are limited to events involving only SEC members or non-conference teams from the school’s geographic region