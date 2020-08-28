>>Cardinals Drop Doubleheader With Pirates

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals dropped a doubleheader with the Pirates at Busch Stadium. Pittsburgh defeated St. Louis 4-3 in eight innings in Game One. Yadier Molina hit his first home run of the season in that loss. The Pirates blanked the Cards 2-0 in the seven inning night cap. Johan Oviedo gave up both runs in five innings for the loss.

The Cardinals drop back to a .500 record at 11-11 and trail the first place Cubs by three games. St. Louis will host the Cleveland Indians for three starting tonight. The Indians are 19-12, just a half game out of first place in the AL Central.

Daniel Ponce de Leon faces Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie.