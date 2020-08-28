Cardinals, Chiefs offer stadiums for voting sites

Cardinals, Chiefs offer stadiums up for voting sites.

The Cardinals are offering Busch Stadium as a location for a voting site this fall. The St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners will explore the feasibility of the ballpark’s location and facilities before making a decision.

Earlier this week, Chiefs president Mark Donovan said the team is working on doing the same for Arrowhead Stadium.

“Voting registration and voter engagement, I personally believe, is very important. And people exercising their right to vote, I personally believe, is very important,” said Donovan in a Zoom call on Wednesday.

Players Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu have been vocal and leading the charge in encouraging people to register and vote.