Tarasenko to undergo surgery again on his shoulder

The Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko is going under the knife again to fix an injured shoulder. The team says the right winger will undergo surgery on his shoulder next week and won’t be re-evaluated again for five months.

Tarasenko missed one round-robin contest in Edmonton and was held out of Games 3 and 4 against the Vancouver Canucks before returning to St. Louis to meet with team doctors.

He originally injured his shoulder in October versus Los Angeles and missed 61 games prior to the NHL resuming play in August.