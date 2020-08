Kolten Wong walked with the bases loaded to force in the winning run as the Cardinals rallied to beat the Royals 6-5 in St. Louis. Tyler O’Neill’s two-run single off the glove of Maikel Franco tied the game at five for the Cards, who scored four times with two outs to pull out the win.

Alex Reyes got the win, while Randy Rosario was saddled with the loss.

Cam Gallagher and Ryan McBroom hit home runs for KC. Whit Merrifield went 3-for-5 with two RBI.