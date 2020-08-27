Mizzou football has two active cases of COVID-19

Following practice late Wednesday afternoon, Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz confirmed five players are in contact tracing or a quarantine situation and that currently two players have a positive test for COVID-19.

The team did another round of what Drinkwitz described as “surveillance testing” on Wednesday.

As the team moves forward with practice, Drinkwitz said “It’s really the next two weeks that are going to tell the tale of the tape.”

Drinkwitz applauded the efforts of the athletic department for their work inside their training complex, noting that the team has not had an entire position group wiped out by the virus and stressed it’s up to the players to do a good job outside the building.