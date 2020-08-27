Mickelson goes wire-to-wire to win at Ozarks National

Phil Mickelson finished off his wire-to-wire victory Wednesday at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National. Mickelson won by four and became the 20th player to win in his PGA Tour Champions debut.

Mickelson’s 191 total for the 54-hole event tied the lowest in tour history. He was 22 under.

Mickelson seemed destined to break the 54-hole scoring record until he played his last eight holes in 1 over. The 191 total was previously shot by five players, most recently Rocco Mediate in 2013.

Ozarks National has wide fairways, and Mickelson took advantage leading the field with a 325 yard driving average and making 24 birdies and an eagle to only four bogeys.

