Fowler pulled himself from the lineup to protest Kenosha, WI shooting

Dexter Fowler is protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake this past weekend in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Cardinals outfielder and pitcher Jack Flaherty declined to participate in last night’s win against the Royals at Busch Stadium.

Fowler was scratched after originally being in the lineup and in right field. The club says both players decided to stand in solidarity with other MLB players. Three games were called off yesterday as some MLB teams collectively decided to sit out after the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks started a cross-sport protest.

Manager Mike Shildt says he supports Fowler’s decision.