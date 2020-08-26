Mickelson leads after 36 holes at Ozarks National

After his debut on the PGA Champions Tour with an opening 61, Mickelson came back with a second-round 64 that gave him a four-shot lead at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National in Ridgedale, Missouri. Mickelson sits at the top of the leaderboard at 17 under par, four ahead of Rod Pampling and Tim Petrovic, heading into the final round of the 54-hole event. After his round, Mickelson said he doesn’t want to get ahead of himself and think about a victory.

Mickelson’s 125 total through two rounds is the second-lowest in tour history. Only Bruce Fleisher’s 124 at the 2002 RJR Championship was better.

1. Phil Mickelson (-17)

T2. Rod Pampling (-13)

T2. Tim Petrovic (-13)

4. Rocco Mediate(-12)

5. K.J. Choi (-11)