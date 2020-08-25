Missouri State fans invited to watch Bears football scrimmage on Saturday

Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino and his staff will host an open public scrimmage this Saturday (Aug. 29) at Robert W. Plaster Stadium.

The intrasquad session will start at 6 p.m., with stadium gates opening at 5 p.m. To accommodate social distancing standards and Springfield-Greene County Health Department requirements, fan seating will be apportioned as follows:

• Current season ticket holders – Lower West side

• Missouri State students – East side

• General public – Upper West side

Some seating sections will be unavailable.

Masks are strongly encouraged to be worn throughout the duration of the event and will be required in restrooms and other common gathering spaces.

Basic stadium amenities, including restrooms and standard concession options (grilled burgers, chips, candy, Coke products, and beer), will be available.

Free parking will be available south of the stadium in Lots 22 and 24.