The Cardinals broke open a 1-0 game with a five-run fifth inning en route to a 9-3 win over the Royals in St. Louis. Paul DeJong and Dexter Fowler each had two-run doubles in the frame, and Paul Goldschmidt added a two-run homer an inning later. Jack Flaherty pitched five shutout innings for the win.

Brad Keller took the loss giving up five runs on six hits over four innings of work. Jorge Soler hit a three-run homer of Alex Reyes in the sixth for KC, which lost its third straight.