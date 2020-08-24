Surging Cardinals, struggling Royals meet in St. Louis

>>Royals Fall Run Shy Against Twins

(Kansas City, MO) — Jorge Soler and Maikel Franco each drove in two runs in the Royals’ 5-4 loss to the Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Rookie left-hander Kris Bubic failed to make it through four innings, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks to fall to 0-and-4. The Royals lost two-of-three to the Twins in the weekend series.

>>Molina’s Four Hits Drive Cardinals Past Reds

(St. Louis, MO) — Yadier Molina had four hits and two RBI as the Cardinals beat the Reds 6-2 at Busch Stadium. Harrison Bader hit a two-run home run for St. Louis and Dylan Carlson added his own two-run shot, the first homer of his career. Genesis Cabrera picked up the win in relief.

>>Royals Open Series Tonight In St. Louis

(St. Louis, MO) — The Royals will open a three-game in-state series tonight at St. Louis. Brad Keller, who is 3-and-0 with a zero ERA in his first three starts, will be on the Busch Stadium mound for KC. The Cards will counter with Jack Flaherty. Matt Harvey will make his second Royals’ start tomorrow night.

Paul DeJong was back in the Cardinals’ lineup after missing eleven games. The All-Star shortstop went 0-4 with a strikeout in the Cards’ 6-2 win over the Reds yesterday. St. Louis activated DeJong off the injured list and optioned right-hander Seth Elledge to the alternate training site in Springfield before the victory. He hadn’t played in a game since July 29th after testing positive for COVID-19

The Royals have lost six of their last nine games. The Cardinals have gone 7-5 since returning from their COVID-19 break, including taking three out of four from Cincinnati.