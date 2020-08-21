Missouri Congressional candidate says she wants to restore values under attack

The Democratic National Convention has wrapped up in Milwaukee. Due to COVID-19, most convention events have been held online.

During a state Democratic Party online event last night, Congressional candidate Jill Schupp vowed to work across the aisle and treat her colleagues like her neighbors.

“As I look at the world around us, I see the very things my father believed in coming under malicious attack – honesty, community, humility, decency, the post office for goodness sake. And I do not see my opponent, Congresswoman Ann Wager, defending any of these things,” she says.

Schupp, who currently serves in the state Senate, is from the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur. She says Republicans are not working to resolve problems that Missourians care about.

“My opponent and her allies in Washington are spinning, instead of working on jobs, and healthcare, and COVID, and the cost of prescription drugs, education, the environment,” says Schupp.

Congresswoman Ann Wagner, who takes on Schupp in November, says Democrats are spending millions to “buy her seat and silence conservatives everywhere”. Wagner says she has spent her time in Congress protecting the most vulnerable.

Wagner’s district includes parts of St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties.

Missourinet will also feature a variety of Missourians during next week’s Republican National Convention.

