Cardinals walk-off Reds with ninth inning rally

Kolten Wong’s walk-off single lifted the Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Reds at Busch Stadium. St. Louis rallied with three-runs in the ninth, including a game tying balk with the bases loaded. Yadier Molina drove in three-runs for the Cards in his first game back after close to three weeks on the COVID-19 injured list. Seth Elledge earned the win in relief. The series resumes tonight with Dakota Hudson getting the start against Cincinnati’s Anthony DeSclafani.

