The Reds and Royals traded shutouts in a doubleheader split in Kansas City. Brad Keller struck out five over six and a third inings as the Royals took the opener 4-0. Ryan O’Hearn had a two-run single for KC. Luis Castillo fell to 0-and-3 with the loss. Trevor Bauer struck out nine in a complete-game one-hitter as the Reds won the nightcap 5-0. Matt Harvey took the loss in his KC debut.

